* Q1 EPS 31 cents vs Street view 25 cents

* Q1 sales $3.15 bln vs Street view $3.04 bln

* Sees 2012 sales $14-14.4 bln, EPS $2.90-$3.10

* Shares up 3 percent

By Nick Zieminski

April 20 Ingersoll Rand Plc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by sales of industrial and home security products, and the company's shares rose 3 percent.

The maker of air conditioners, security systems and golf carts kept its 2012 sales and profit forecasts unchanged and said it expects little lift from the U.S. housing market this year.

Net earnings were $95.6 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter compared with a loss of $77.6, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier, when results included losses on a sold business.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of $3.15 billion also beat Wall Street estimates.

The strongest sales growth was in Ingersoll's industrial business, which makes air compressors, and in the portion of its residential business that includes Schlage locks.

Demand is healthy among oil and gas, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries for large machines used in production, Chief Executive Mike Lamach said.

Sales of home air conditioners were down, hurting margins in the residential segment, and the company forecast flat demand this year from the key U.S. housing market, amid low consumer confidence and little new home construction. Most U.S. consumers are choosing entry-level, less efficient air conditioners.

Europe was weak in the quarter, as expected, but Asia's weakness was surprising, the company said. The company reiterated its forecast for full-year sales of $14 billion to $14.4 billion. Analyst estimates are at the top of that range.

Chinese demand for commercial heating and cooling systems was weak, but the company also saw weakness in its industrial business there, results of China's credit tightening last year, CEO Lamach said. About half of Ingersoll's Asia business is in China.

Lamach, who this month met China's environmental protection minister, said he expected Ingersoll's China business to grow by at least high single digits this year.

"They're very aggressive about their energy efficiency, green buildings program. That will materialize later this year for us."

Ingersoll, whose competitors include United Technologies' Carrier unit and Lennox International, left unchanged its full-year forecast for earnings from continuing operations of $2.90 to $3.10 a share, which brackets analysts' average estimate of $3.04.

The company's first quarter, because of seasonal demand for air conditioners, typically accounts for only about a tenth of full year's earnings.

Ingersoll shares were up $1.14 to $41.27 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.