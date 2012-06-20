June 20 Nelson Peltz declined to join Ingersoll
Rand's board, citing restrictions imposed on the activist
investor by the maker of air conditioners and security systems.
Peltz, who owns a 7 percent stake in Ingersoll through his
Trian Fund Management, received an unsolicited invitation from
Ingersoll CEO to join the board without any restrictions such as
a standstill agreement, according to a regulatory filing.
However, once Peltz agreed to the offer, Ingersoll notified
him that the invitation was subject to Trian agreeing not to
call for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders until
the 2013 annual meeting.
That prompted Trian to decline the CEO's offer.
Peltz revealed his Ingersoll stake in May and said he wants
to talk to the company's management and its board about pursuing
strategic options, including a restructuring of its key
segments.
Wednesday's filing shows that his stake remains the same at
21.1 million shares.
Trian expects to have more talks with the Ingersoll
management and shareholders.