RPT-Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, reported a 76 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $291.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $165.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $3.39 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.