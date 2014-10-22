Oct 22 Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, reported a 76 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $291.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $165.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $3.39 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)