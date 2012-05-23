By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK May 23 Ingersoll Rand Plc's CEO
said he met with executives of Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund, which
this month revealed it had taken a 7 percent stake in the air
conditioning and security systems maker.
The meeting was "constructive," CEO Mike Lamach told an
analyst conference on Wednesday. Peltz's hedge fund has said
Trian would push for changes at Ingersoll, including looking at
strategic alternatives.
"I've had conversations, I've had one meeting with Trian,"
Lamach said at the Electrical Products Group conference in
Longboat Key, Florida.
"I consider them to be constructive; I think Trian would
consider it constructive as well. (They are a) very serious
investor whom we respect tremendously, we're evaluating their
ideas. It would be too early to comment on specifics of any
proposals that they'd have."
Trian has said Ingersoll should raise its operating margins
closer to the level of peers and consider using debt to fund a
more aggressive stock buyback, according to the regulatory
filing. Trian also said it was seeking more independent
directors on Ingersoll's board and that executive pay needed to
better reflect performance.
Ingersoll's CEO said he has conducted three reviews of the
portfolio in the three years since he became CEO, resulting in
four divestitures.
Lamach said they would take Trian's ideas and analyze them
no differently than they would than other investors.
"We'll have the same review process that we conduct
annually, regardless of Trian's involvement," he said.
Lamach also said Ingersoll was seeing "solid" orders and it
could spend between $300 million and $800 million on share
buybacks in the second half of the year, depending on whether
the company does an acquisition in that period.