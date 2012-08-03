Aug 3 Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand
Plc said it was evaluating a number of strategic options
for the company, including those put forth by activist investor
Nelson Peltz.
Ingersoll said Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns 7
percent of the company's shares, presented proposals at the
company's invitation during a board meeting on Thursday.
"The board has directed Ingersoll's management team and
advisors to continue to expeditiously assess these proposals in
addition to other specific alternatives the board has
identified," the company said in a statement.
Peltz revealed his Ingersoll stake in May and said he wants
to talk to the company's management and board about pursuing
strategic options, including a restructuring of its key
segments.
Ingersoll, which has a market value of $12.9 billion, said
on Friday it has engaged in substantial talks with Trian, for
which it has made available key executives, directors and
advisors.
Peltz declined to join Ingersoll's board in June, citing
restrictions imposed on him by the company.
The maker of air conditioners and security systems said it
expected to complete its review by the end of the year.