Aug 13 Activist investor Nelson Peltz is set to
join the board of Ingersoll-Rand Plc as he pushes to
improve shareholder returns at the diversified manufacturer, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The move averts a potential proxy fight between Ingersoll
and Peltz, whose fund Trian Fund Management LP has a 7 percent
stake in the company, the newspaper said.
The maker of air conditioners and security systems is
expected to announce on Monday Peltz's appointment to the board,
which does not come with any restrictions, the Journal said.
Peltz had declined to join Ingersoll's board in June, citing
restrictions imposed on him by the company at the time.
Ingersoll could not be immediately reached for comment.
Ingersoll has said it is evaluating a number of strategic
options, including those put forth by Peltz. It expects to
complete its review by the end of this year.
Peltz's Trian Fund Management has made proposals such as
separating Ingersoll's main business units into three standalone
publicly traded companies.