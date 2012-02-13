Feb 13 Bernstein Research upgraded
Ingersoll Rand Plc to "outperform," saying prior cyclical
experience points at a better-than-expected margin upside,
helped by productivity initiatives and cost-reduction.
"By early 2013, with broader volume growth, operating
leverage should exceed expectations," analyst Steven Winoker
wrote on a note to clients.
The maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners posted
stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings last week, saying cost
cuts boosted profit margins even as sales fell in a challenging
construction market.
"Our revenue estimates bake in at least stabilizing
construction markets in the U.S. this year and recovering in
2013," said the analyst, who also raised the price target to $50
from $37.
Ingersoll Rand shares closed at $37.98 Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.