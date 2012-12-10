Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK Dec 9 Diversified industrial conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it will spin off its security division, two people familiar with the matter said.
It also plans buy back shares and increase dividends in order to boost shareholder value, one of the sources said.
Ingersoll-Rand said earier this year it would undertake a strategic review, following pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a roughly 7 percent stake and proposed a break-up of the company.
Representatives for Ingersoll-Rand and Nelson Peltz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.