AMSTERDAM Feb 28 ING Groep NV :
* Finalises agreement to make Dutch defined benefits pension
fund financially independent
* Says finalisation of the agreement releases ING from all
future financial obligations arising out of this plan
* After-tax P&L impact of agreement is about -1.1 billion
euros, compared with the estimated - 1.2 billion euros announced
on Jan. 9, 2014
* Says decrease is mainly due to changes in interest and equity
markets which reduced the value of the net pension asset
* Says of this P&L impact, -0.7 billion euros has been
attributed to ING Bank and -0.4 billion euros to ING Insurance
* Says financial impact will be reflected as a special item in
ING Group's first quarter 2014 results