BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
NEW YORK, March 18 ING Groep NV : * ING Groep NV U.S.-listed shares down 5.3 percent to $7.92 in premarket trade
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.