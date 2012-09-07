Sept 7 Dutch bank and insurer ING Groep NV is in late-stage talks to sell its Japanese life insurance business to property developer Pacific Century Group, owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing's son Richard Li, the Nikkei daily reported.

ING has been trying to sell parts of its nearly $7 billion Asian insurance business to repay the state aid it received in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The group got 10 billion euros ($12.4 billion) of state aid during the banking crisis four years ago and is now having to sell assets to meet the conditions set by the European Commission for its bailout.

In Japan, variable annuity policies - which guarantee a minimum payout and then an additional payout based on investment returns - have weighed down ING's earnings amid slumping stock prices, Nikkei said.

ING, which also offers banking and mutual fund services in Japan, is likely to close this deal of about tens of billions of yen by the end of this month and does not expect its 770,000 life insurance policies in Japan to be affected by the sale, the paper said.

ING is considering offering variable annuity holders the option of refunds to reduce its potential liabilities in Japan, giving it more leverage in negotiations with Pacific Century Group, , Nikkei said.