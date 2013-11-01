AMSTERDAM Nov 1 ING Groep NV :
* Ing and Dutch state reach agreement on unwinding of illiquid
assets back-up
facility
* The iabf in its current form will be terminated
* Ing - regular fee payments will be settled and the other
restrictions as part
of the iabf agreement will no longer be applicable
* Ing -the release of what remains of the provision after this
transfer will
not have a material impact on ing's results.
* Ing - will transfer to Dutch state EUR 0.4 billion of
remaining provision it
formed in 2009 for additional guarantee fees
* Ing - on pro forma basis, unwinding of iabf is expected to
add about 10 basis
points to ing bank's core tier 1 ratio
* Ing - at current market prices, the portfolio has market
value of
approximately EUR 6.4 billion