AMSTERDAM Jan 9 ING Groep NV :
* Reaches agreement in principle to make defined benefits
pension fund financially independent
* Says ING to be released from future financial obligations
under Dutch DB pension plan
* Says agreement marks important step in preparation for base
case IPO of ING insurance
* Says accounting and equity volatility for ING bank and ing
insurance will be largely removed
* Says ING to make one-off contribution of 549 mln euros to ing
pension fund
* In addition, write-off of pension asset estimated to result
in 0.8 bln euros after-tax P&L charge in first quarter of 2014
* Says limited impact on ING Bank's fully-loaded CT 1 ratio and
ING insurance's IGD ratio
* Agreement will greatly reduce the current volatility in our
equity and will further simplify the group -CEO
* Ing will reduce the employees' own contribution to pension
premium under new DC plan by about 80 million EUR over 6 yrs
* Removal of financial obligations is an important step towards
the base case IPO of ING insurance
* Agreement expected to have a negative impact of about 3
pct-points on the IGD ratio of ing insurance on a pro forma
basis
* Says ING expects to be able to announce a final agreement
early March 2014