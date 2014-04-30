April 30 Ing Groep NV

* ING to issue eur 1.125 billion subordinated notes to RRJ Capital, Temasek and Seatown

* ING to also sell shares in NN Group to each investor at intended IPO totaling eur 150 million

* Notes are mandatorily exchangeable into NN Group shares in three tranches through 2016

* ING Group has secured important investments into NN Group totalling eur 1.275 billion ahead of NN Group's intended initial public offering (IPO).