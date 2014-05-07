BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
May 7 ING Groep Nv :
* ING Group: ING records 1Q14 underlying net profit of eur 988 million
* 1Q14 underlying net profit of eur 988 million from eur 1,170 million in 1Q13 and eur 493 million in 4Q13
* Bank 1Q14 underlying result before tax of eur 1,176 million, roughly flat versus 1Q13, but up 30.1 pct sequentially
* ING group secures pre-IPO investments of eur 1.275 billion and agrees final capital structure for NN group
* Eur 850 million capital injection finalises capital structure; ING group confirms intended IPO to comprise only secondary offering
* 1Q14 results driven by an increase in the net interest margin and a lower level of risk costs as economic conditions improved
* 10.1 pct fully-loaded CET1 ratio after payment to Dutch state and making closed defined benefit pension plan in NL independent
* ING bank attracted eur 8.3 billion of funds entrusted and grew net lending by eur 5.1 billion during the quarter
* ING bank added eur 468million to the provision for loan losses, down from eur 561 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.