June 5 ING Groep NV
* ING announces intention to launch initial public offering
of NN Group and listing on Euronext Amsterdam
* Confirms intention to proceed with initial public offering
(IPO) and listing on Euronext Amsterdam of NN Group N.V.
* IPO will comprise existing ordinary shares in NN group,
currently wholly owned by ING
* NN group intends to pay a dividend in relation to second
half of 2014 of EUR 175 million, payable in 2015
* Will receive net proceeds of offering and will retain a
significant majority holding in NN group after its listing
* Intends to divest more than 50% of its shareholding in nn
group before 31 December 2015 and remaining shares before 31
December 2016, in line with timeline ING has agreed with
European Commission
