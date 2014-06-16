June 16 ING Groep NV :

* ING announces indicative offer price range and offer size for IPO of NN Group

* Offer price range set at eur 18.50 - eur 22.00 per NN Group share

* ING to offer 70 million existing ordinary shares of NN Group in IPO (excluding an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of offered shares)

* NN Group shares expected to be listed and start trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 2 July 2014

* Based on this price range, initial offer size, or gross proceeds of offering, would be approximately eur 1.3 billion to eur 1.5 billion