(Repeats story published Saturday; no change to text)
PERTH, Australia, March 9 Private equity firm
TPG Capital has purchased the highly sought after assets of
Australian poultry firm Ingham Enterprises, Bob Ingham confirmed
in a statement on Saturday.
Ingham wouldn't confirm the deal valued Australia's largest
poultry producer at around A$1 billion ($1.02 billion) and that
TPG paid more than A$850 million, including a small cash
earn-out, as reported by the Australian newspaper on Saturday.
TPG beat several other bidders in the auction to acquire the
prized Ingham assets, with U.S. private equity firm the
Blackstone Group LP believed to have been a leading contender.
As part of the deal, the Ingham family are retaining
ownership of their racing business as well as a substantial
property portfolio.
Bob Ingham, sole shareholder of the company which owns the
Ingham Chicken brand, put the poultry producer up for sale in
July last year.
Australian food manufacturers have been highly sought after
by private equity and other Asian buyers in the past two years
due to resilient sales and solid cashflows.
Ingham Enterprises was advised by Investec Bank and TPG was
advised by Macquarie Capital. Representatives from both banks
were not immediately available for comment.
It will be business as usual at the 95-year-old chicken
business under the new owners, Ingham said.
"An important part of the decision for me was finding a
buyer who would ensure that our customers will continue to
receive the highest level of service and our employees would be
well looked after," Bob Ingham said.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Michael Perry)