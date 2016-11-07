SYDNEY Nov 7 Shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer Inghams held steady on Monday, the first trading day after a A$596.4 million ($457.92 million) listing.

Shares in Inghams were trading at A$3.14 by 0112 GMT, in line with the listing price of A$3.15 a share.

($1 = 1.3024 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)