UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
SYDNEY Nov 7 Shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer Inghams held steady on Monday, the first trading day after a A$596.4 million ($457.92 million) listing.
Shares in Inghams were trading at A$3.14 by 0112 GMT, in line with the listing price of A$3.15 a share.
($1 = 1.3024 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.