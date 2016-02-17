UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
Feb 17 Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc said China's Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd will acquire the company for about $6 billion.
The offer of $38.90 per share represents a 31.2 percent premium to Ingram's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
NEW YORK, May 17 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.