April 23 Electronic products distributor Ingram
Micro Inc posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results
due to a rise in costs and interest expenses, sending its shares
down 8 percent in extended trading.
The company's net income halved to $24.8 million, or 16
cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $49.8
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Ingram earned 43 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $10.38 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 48 cents per
share on revenue of $10.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)