BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
Sept 17 Ingredion Inc on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INGREDION INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.8 PCT MATURITY 09/25/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.438 FIRST PAY 03/25/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.918 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
