Sept 13 Tropical Storm Ingrid, located about 50
miles (85 km) east of Veracruz, is drenching portions of eastern
Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest
bulletin on Friday.
Ingrid is packing maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per
hour (75 km per hour), with some strengthening possible during
the next 48 hours, the agency said.
On the forecast track, Ingrid will be moving very close to
the coast of Mexico during the next couple of days, it said.
