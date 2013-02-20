US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.0187 percent versus 7.9770 percent last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8965 percent versus 7.8848 percent two weeks ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.04 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.70 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)