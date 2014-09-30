Sept 30init innovation in traffic systems AG :

* Said on Monday that it repurchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of 22.05 euros per share within the period from Sept. 9 up to and including Sept. 29

* Said number of repurchased shares corresponded to an imputed share of 0.2 pct of the capital stock

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: