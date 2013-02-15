DUBLIN Feb 14 Irish publisher Independent News & Media has called for the resignation of the head of media group APN, saying it has "lost confidence" in his ability to run the company's operations in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

INM, which holds a 28.95 percent stake in APN, said in a statement on Thursday it was seeking the removal of Brett Chenoweth as director and CEO of APN News & Media.

"INM has lost confidence in Chenoweth's ability to implement the strategic initiatives necessary to reposition APN for the more challenged media landscape that has emerged in Australasia," the statement said.

"Notwithstanding its market-leading positions, APN has underperformed as evidenced by a near halving of APN's interim profits in the period from the first half of 2010 to the first half of 2012," INM said.

Chenoweth has been CEO of APN News & Media, which owns a host of radio stations and newspapers across Australia and New Zealand, including the New Zealand Herald, since January 2011.

Chenoweth could not be reached for immediate comment.

In its statement, INM said it had discussed the matter with APN and wants an Extraordinary General Meeting on "this important matter".

INM has undergone changes at board level in the last year, with Irish telecoms billionaire Denis O'Brien consolidating his grip over the company since rival Gavin O'Reilly stepped down as chief executive in April last year.

In an effort to tackle high levels of debt and tough trading, the group has also taken steps to restructure in recent years, which include selling its flagship UK title the Independent.