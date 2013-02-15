DUBLIN Feb 15 Independent News & Media
(INM) has called an extraordinary general meeting of Australian
media group APN in order to remove Chief Executive Brett
Chenoweth from its board of directors, the Irish publisher said
in a statement on Friday.
INM, which holds a 28.95 percent stake in APN, on Thursday
said it had "lost confidence" in Chenoweth's ability to run the
company, which includes operations in Australia, New Zealand and
Hong Kong, and called on him to quit.
Chenoweth has been CEO of APN News & Media since January
2011. The firm owns a host of radio stations and newspapers
across Australia and New Zealand, including the New Zealand
Herald.
INM also wants to replace Melinda Conrad, John Harvey, Peter
Hunt, Kevin Luscombe and John Maasland on APN's board in a bid
to help "restore value", the statement said.
Independent News & Media has taken steps to restructure in
recent years, including the sale of its flagship UK title the
Independent, in an effort to tackle high levels of debt and
tough trading.