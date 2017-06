DUBLIN Feb 17 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA :

* Agrees terms of sale of INM South Africa for 2 billion rand ($226 mln)

* To sell INM South Africa to Sekunjalo Independent Media Consortium

* Sale will require both INM shareholder approval and competition commission approval in south africa

* Says detailed heads of terms have been agreed, sale subject to finalisation of further approvals and final agreement being signed by both parties