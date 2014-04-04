April 4 Inmarsat Plc

* Inmarsat plc update on cooperation agreement with lightsquared

* On monday 31 march 2014, in line with terms of agreement, lightsquared elected to restart phase 2 which had been suspended since 20 april 2012

* In connection with this election notice, a payment of us$5 million became due after 5 business days and was received on 3 april 2014.

* Investors are cautioned that this announcement provides no guarantee that any further payments will be received from lightsquared.