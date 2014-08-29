Aug 29 Inmarsat Plc

* Provides following update with regard to its cooperation agreement with LightSquared

* That it has received payment of a phase 2 quarterly payment from LightSquared

* Payment was received within 60 day contractual cure period triggered by a notice of default issued to lightsquared on 2 july 2014

* Further payments from Lightsquared are subject to significant uncertainty

* Revenue generation of Inmarsat's mobile satellite services and Inmarsat solutions businesses remains unaffected by today's announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: