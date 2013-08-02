BRIEF-Tech-Value FY net profit at EUR 0.2 mln
* Reported on Friday FY production value 13.5 million euros ($14.40 million)
Aug 2 Inmarsat PLC : * Strategic partnership with rignet targeting the energy sector * Sign long-term distribution agreement for global xpress and l-band services * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent