LONDON May 16 British satellite company
Inmarsat said the failure of a Proton rocket would
likely delay the planned launch of the two satellites it planned
to put into orbit later this year to complete its new Global
Xpress network.
A Russian Proton-M rocket carrying a $275 million
telecommunications satellite failed and burned up shortly after
launch on Friday, the second failure for the vehicle in less
than a year.
Inmarsat, which has a contract with International Launch
Services using Proton, said while an investigation would
determine the impact on its programme, a delay in the launch of
both the Inmarsat-5 F2 and F3 was now likely, which would delay
the launch of GX services on a global basis.
Inmarsat's shares were trading down 0.7 percent at 705.5
pence at 1450 GMT.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)