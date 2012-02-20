* Inmarsat says payment of $56.25 mln not received
* Issued a notice of default to LightSquared
* LightSquared says Inmarsat not responded to issues raised
By Paul Sandle
Feb 20 British satellite firm Inmarsat
said LightSquared, a venture struggling to build a U.S.
mobile broadband service with Inmarsat's spectrum, had failed to
pay a $56.25 million instalment due under their spectrum-sharing
agreement.
Inmarsat said it was scheduled to receive the payment from
LightSquared, which is backed by billionaire hedge-fund manager
Philip Falcone, after the completion of the first phase of the
agreement.
LightSquared's scheme was dealt a major blow last week when
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it planned to
revoke permission for the company to build out its network after
tests showed it would interfere with the Global Positioning
System used by airlines, the military and others.
Inmarsat issued a default notice to LightSquared on Monday,
giving it 60 days to make the payment before it terminated their
co-operation agreement.
LightSquared, however, said final payment was not due until
Inmarsat replied to several issues that it had raised.
"LightSquared has raised several matters that require
resolution before the first phase comes to a close," it said in
a statement.
A person close to LightSquared said the deal with Inmarsat
allowed a "cure" period, so there was no immediate default.
"We are confident we have done everything we should have
done under Phase one," countered an Inmarsat spokesman.
Inmarsat also said it had started talks with the U.S.
company regarding the future of the agreement.
After the FCC news, some analysts speculated that bankruptcy
might be close at hand for LightSquared, especially after it had
earlier warned that it would run out of money early this year.
Tim Farrar, a telecom industry consultant, said it was too
soon to say whether the dispute between LightSquared and
Inmarsat could trigger a default on the roughly $1.5 billion in
loans that LightSquared has outstanding.
He said if there were still "pending questions" to be
resolved as LightSquared alleges on the Inmarsat contract, then
LightSquared's decision not to make the payment would not
necessarily represent a default.
Inmarsat said its main business, which provides
communications to shipping, aircraft and remote locations
worldwide, was unaffected, but it could not provide any
assurance that it would receive any more payments from
LightSquared.
Under the terms of the deal, Inmarsat would be able to lay
claim to additional spectrum if LightSquared defaulted.
Analyst Mark James at Liberum Capital said: "Note that
whilst Inmarsat leased 14MHZ to LightSquared, I believe the deal
break entitles Inmarsat to an extra 3MHZ of spectrum from that
already owned by LightSquared."
Revenue from LightSquared has bolstered Inmarsat as its core
shipping business has been hit by sailors sending email and
using facebook rather than making more expensive calls as used
to be the case.
Inmarsat shares closed down 1.1 percent at 477.1 pence.