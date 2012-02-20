* Inmarsat says payment of $56.25 mln not received
* Issued a notice of default to LightSquared
* LightSquares says Inmarsat not responding to issues it
raised
Feb 20 Satellite firm Inmarsat
said its partner LightSquared, a venture struggling to build a
U.S. mobile broadband service with Inmarsat's spectrum, had
failed to pay a $56.25 million instalment to the British
company.
Inmarsat was scheduled to receive the payment from
LightSquared after the completion of the first phase of their
agreement.
However, LightSquared said final payment was not yet due
until Inmarsat replies to several issues that it had raised.
"LightSquared has raised several matters that require
resolution before the first phase comes to a close," it said in
a statement.
The terms of the agreement between the two allow for
additional time to resolve pending questions, the broadband
service provider said.
Earlier, Inmarsat said it had issued a default notice to
LightSquared on Monday, giving it 60 days to make the payment
before it terminated their co-operation agreement.
Inmarsat also said it had started talks with the U.S.
company, backed by billionaire hedge-fund manager Philip
Falcone, regarding the future of the agreement.
The satellite company said its core business, which provides
communications to shipping, aircraft and remote locations
worldwide, was unaffected, but could not provide any assurance
that it would receive any more payments from LightSquared.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said
it planned to revoke permission for LightSquared to build out
its network after tests showed it would interfere with the
Global Positioning System used by airlines, the military and
others.
After the FCC news, some analysts speculated that bankruptcy
may be close at hand for LightSquared, especially after it had
earlier warned that it would run out of money early this year.
Shares of Inmarsat fell 2 percent to 473.1 pence on Monday
before paring some losses to trade at 478.5 at 1402 GMT.