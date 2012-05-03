LONDON May 3 Investors issued a rebuke to
British satellite company Inmarsat over the pay packet
of chairman Andrew Sukawaty, who is pocketing the same amount of
money as he did when he combined the roles of chairman and chief
executive.
Some 39.7 percent of shareholders voted against the
remuneration report at Inmarsat's AGM on Thursday, the company
said in a statement.
Sukawaty's pay at the start of 2012 was unchanged at 614,744
pounds ($996,100), according to the group's annual report,
despite Rupert Pearce taking the chief executive officer's role
at a salary of 410,000 pounds.
Sukawaty also received a cash bonus of 105 percent of salary
for 2011.
An Inmarsat spokesman said Sukawaty's remuneration reflected
the hands-on role he had played in the transition.
"Shareholders wanted him to take an executive chairman's
role to smooth the succession of Rupert Pearce as chief
executive," he said.
"The remuneration committee wanted to reflect the continued
high level engagement of Mr Sukawaty in the business."
Shares in Inmarsat were 3.3 percent higher at 456.7 pence at
1329 GMT.
The dissenting vote, which compares with an average of 6
percent for British companies last year, reflects increasing
investor criticism of executive pay, particularly when measured
against company performance.