LONDON, March 7 Inmarsat, a provider of
satellite communications for shipping, posted a 20 percent fall
in full-year pretax profit after revenues dried up from the
ill-fated LightSquared plan to create a new mobile network in
North America.
The company, which also provides services to aircraft and
military and aid agencies in remote locations, posted pretax
profit of $294 million for 2012.
Excluding the contribution from LightSquared - the U.S.
group that had rented some of Inmarsat's airwaves - total
revenue for the year rose 6 percent to $1.28 billion, it said on
Thursday, helped by increased take-up of its newer broadband
terminals.
It said it expected continued growth in revenue in 2013.
"We expect organic new revenue growth to outpace the
expected loss of revenue from the on-going withdrawal of troops
from Afghanistan," the company said.
"As a result, we remain confident that we will report net
revenue growth in 2013 in our Inmarsat Global MSS business."