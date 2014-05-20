LONDON May 20 British satellite company
Inmarsat said it will release all the data it used to
determine the final path of missing Malaysia Airlines
flight MH370 to help reassure relatives that authorities are
searching in the right location.
Inmarsat said in a joint statement with Malaysia's
Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) on Tuesday the data
communication logs, or raw data, would be released along with an
explanation of the analysis used to work out the route.
The Boeing 777 with 239 passengers and crew
disappeared on March 8 during a scheduled service between Kuala
Lumpur and Beijing, and is believed to have gone down in the
Indian Ocean, off western Australia.
In the hours after the aircraft disappeared, an Inmarsat
satellite picked up a handful of pings from it, indicating that
the plane continued flying for hours and helping narrow the
search to an area of the Indian Ocean.
The plane has yet to be found, and there have been growing
calls from the relatives for more transparency from the
authorities conducting the search.
An Inmarsat spokesman said the data communications log
comprised 14 pieces of data from seven "handshakes," or pairs of
numbers, between the aircraft and the satellite. One number is
time information, the other is frequency.
"Everything that was done, was done from those 14 numbers,"
he said.
The data and analysis would be available in about a week,
the spokesman said.
