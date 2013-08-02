BRIEF-Tech-Value FY net profit at EUR 0.2 mln
* Reported on Friday FY production value 13.5 million euros ($14.40 million)
Aug 2 Inmarsat PLC : * Auto alert - Inmarsat plc H1 EBITDA 329.2 million usd versus 381.4
million usd year ago * Auto alert - Inmarsat plc H1 revenue 640.3 million usd versus 684.2
million usd year ago * Q2 Inmarsat global mss revenues $195.9M up 3.7% (2012: $188.9M) * Q2 Inmarsat solutions revenues $195.1M (2012: $205.4M) * Q2 total EBITDA $174.0M (2012: $176.0M) * On track to achieve the top of our two-year target range for wholesale mss
revenue growth * US defence spending cuts caused a significant loss of revenue and decline in
* Reported on Friday FY production value 13.5 million euros ($14.40 million)
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent