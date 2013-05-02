* Lost $7 million in Q1 revenue due to budget cuts
* Core earnings $154.2 mln vs $156.9 mln forecast
* Shares down 8 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 2 British satellite communications
company Inmarsat said it had been hit by U.S. government
budget cuts in the first quarter, causing earnings to fall short
of expectations.
The company, which provides communications to shipping,
aircraft and remote locations worldwide, said it would respond
by cutting costs, both for its U.S. government business and
across the group.
Inmarsat's U.S operations, which also include private sector
customers, contributed two-fifths of group revenue last year.
"In our U.S. Government business unit, we have seen a sudden
and pronounced deterioration in both demand and profitability,
in each case principally related to U.S. budget cuts," Chief
Executive Rupert Pearce said.
Chief Financial Officer Rick Medlock said about $7 million
of revenue in the group's managed network services business had
been lost in the quarter, most of which would have fallen
through to the bottom line.
"We are expecting this to continue for the foreseeable
future," he said on Thursday.
"We will take cost action against this, and we expect the
margin hit to be ameliorated as we go through the year."
The group posted core profit, excluding the impact of a
failed U.S. airwaves deal, of $154.2 million, down from $157.7
million a year ago and short of the $156.9 million average
forecast from analysts in a poll supplied by the company.
Pearce said Inmarsat's managed services business, where
competition was fierce, was affected by the cuts.
Other services that it supplied to the U.S. government, such
as for special forces and the intelligence communities, had
protected budgets and were therefore more resilient, he said.
Shares in the company, which reached a more than two-year
high of 749 pence on Wednesday, were trading 8.3 percent lower
at 688 pence by 1016 GMT on Thursday.
Analysts at Jefferies said they expected the average
forecast for core earning this year of $648.6 million to fall by
about 5 percent.
Aside from its U.S. government contracts, Pearce said
Inmarsat posted a strong quarter in shipping and aircraft.
It posted a 3.7 percent rise in revenue for its core
maritime, aviation and land business to $184.6 million, broadly
in line with expectations.
The company stuck to its forecast for revenue for the core
business to rise by between zero and 2 percent this year.
A deal with LightSquared, which wanted to build a U.S.
mobile network using some of Inmarsat's airwaves, failed last
year when the ailing telecommunications company bank rolled by
hedge fund manager Philip Falcone filed for bankruptcy
protection.