(Adds CEO comments, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 3 Inmarsat warned that
tough trading was set to persist in its maritime and government
markets this year, with the slowdown in the global economy
hitting shipping, the engine for cash flow in the satellite
communications group.
Inmarsat said it would spend $500 million to $600 million on
capital expenditure in 2016 and in each of the following two
years, about $100 million more than analysts had pencilled in.
The news sent shares in the British FTSE 100 company down 5
percent in early deals on Thursday.
"We are seeing modest growing headwinds in terms of global
trade slowdown and increased scrappage and lay outs," Chief
Executive Rupert Pearce said.
"It's not a benign operating environment out there, but we
are well positioned. We grew market share in the maritime sector
over 2015, showing the strength of the tools we are playing
with, it's just a difficult environment."
Pearce said the money was required to upgrade some older
satellites and supply some equipment for new contracts for
connectivity on aircraft.
"This means less free cash flow and so less net present
value," said analysts at Haitong Research.
Inmarsat completed its Global Xpress network last year,
giving it the capacity to supply major airlines as well as
shipping with broadband connections.
It has signed deals with Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines,
and Pearce was confident more deals would follow.
"There's a lot of interest and a backlog of discussion and
announcements to come," he said.
In the short-term, however, the company is seeing pressure
on prices as more companies entered the market.
"There's an enormous global opportunity being chased (...)
but it's putting pricing pressure on the business in the short
term, and it's something we need to think about and counter," he
said.
But he added that Inmarsat was focused on markets where its
global connectivity was a major advantage, such as global
shipping and aircraft.
The British company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of $726 million on revenue broadly
flat at $1.27 billion.
It said it expected group revenues would be $1.23 to $1.30
billion this year, and reach between $1.45 and $1.6 billion in
2018.
(Editing by Kate Holton)