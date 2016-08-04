LONDON Aug 4 British satellite operator
Inmarsat reported a rise in revenue in the second
quarter, more than reversing a dip in the first quarter, as its
customers used its broadband terminals to improve efficiency in
tough shipping and energy markets.
The company reported a 6 percent rise in second-quarter
revenue to $330.4 million and a 22 percent rise in core earnings
to $202.2 million on Thursday, and reiterated its target for
full-year revenue.
"It a very solid performance, despite the market being quite
challenging," Chief Executive Rupert Pearce said in an interview
on Thursday.
"Many of our markets are in recession, but ironically
there's some counter-cyclicality here because people are
investing in communications to improve their efficiency and
effectiveness, that's certainly true in energy, it's certainly
true in maritime."
Shares in Inmarsat, which have languished since it
downgraded its full-year revenue forecast range by $50 million
to $1.175-$1.250 billion in May, were trading up 1.6 percent at
793 pence by 0817 GMT.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)