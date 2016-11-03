LONDON Nov 3 British satellite company Inmarsat
reported a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue
helped by increasing demand from airlines for onboard wifi and
services to governments.
British Airways-owner IAG said on Wednesday it
would use Inmarsat's network to provide wifi on its short-haul
fleets from 2017, joining Air New Zealand and another major
European airline in choosing the provider in the period since
the quarter ended.
Growth in its aviation and government businesses offset
lower revenue from the company's maritime services, as the group
said "trading continued to be challenging".
It kept its revenue guidance for 2016 unchanged at
$1,175-1,250 million, excluding its Ligado networks business.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)