BRIEF-Lucisano Media Group FY net profit falls to EUR 4.0 mln
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
Aug 2 Inmarsat PLC : * CEO pearce says continues to have confidence in proton launch vehicle after
failure in July * CEO pearce sees 'modest delay' in its own gx launch programme after proton
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent
