* First Quantum says surprised and disappointed at Inmet
response
* Analysts argue sweetened offer needed for bid to succeed
* Inmet shares close 5.6 pct higher; First Quantum shares
dip
(Adds details, comments from analysts, updates share price
move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Nov 29 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
said on Thursday it believed Inmet Mining Corp's
board was selling shareholders short by refusing to
enter into talks on a takeover proposal put forward by First
Quantum earlier this month.
Toronto-based Inmet, which is building the Cobre Panama
copper mine in Central America, said on Wednesday it had turned
down a C$4.86 billion ($4.89 billion) unsolicited proposal from
its larger rival, saying the offer was "highly conditional" and
not in the best interests of its shareholders.
"First Quantum is both surprised and disappointed at the
circumstances under which the Inmet board chose to forego this
significant opportunity," First Quantum Chief Executive Philip
Pascall said in a statement.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based First Quantum, which owns
assets in Africa, Australia, South America and Europe, said it
believes that Inmet shareholders would support a transaction
that offers immediate and attractive cash value for the shares.
First Quantum said it had approached Inmet on three separate
occasions during the last two months to engage in discussions,
but Inmet has spurned all its overtures.
Under First Quantum's proposal, the company is offering up
to C$2.461 billion in cash and would issue a maximum of 112.679
million shares, in a deal that values Inmet at C$70 a share, or
C$4.86 billion. This follows an initial bid of C$62.50 that was
put forward by First Quantum in October.
Shares of Inmet, which closed at C$52.80 on Tuesday, rose
more than 17 percent to C$62 following news of the First Quantum
offer on Wednesday. Inmet shares rose a further 5.6 percent on
Thursday to close at C$65.50.
First Quantum shares fell 2 percent to close at C$20.37 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
HIGHER BID
Despite the premium on offer, analysts on Bay Street argue
that First Quantum will have to sweeten its bid significantly if
it hopes to secure a friendly deal.
"We think the C$70 a share offer price will likely not be
compelling to most Inmet shareholders given Inmet's significant
growth profile and leverage to higher copper prices," said
JPMorgan analyst Tyler Langton, in a note to clients.
First Quantum also faces an uphill battle if it seeks to go
hostile without the support of major shareholders, as Inmet's
top three shareholders own close to 40 percent of the company's
stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A source close to First Quantum, however, said the company
has received preliminary indications from some significant
investors in Inmet that they would like the company to engage
with First Quantum on the proposed bid.
"We have reason to believe that there will be support," said
the source.
Inmet said it would not comment beyond the statement issued
on Wednesday.
Some analysts speculate that First Quantum's bid could spark
a new round-robin bidding war in Canada's mid-tier copper space,
similar to the flurry in 2011 following the failure of the
proposed tie-up between Inmet and Lundin Mining.
That so-called "merger of equals" was derailed when Equinox
Minerals jumped into the fray with a counter bid for Lundin. And
that offer then fell apart when Equinox itself was acquired by
the world's top gold miner Barrick Gold Corp.
UBS analyst Matt Murphy, however, believes that a bidding
war for Inmet is unlikely, as Inmet recently conducted an
extensive and well-publicized hunt for a potential partner on
its Cobre Panama project.
"We believe most interested parties had an opportunity to
earn-in to the project or acquire Inmet during its partnership
search and are unlikely to now engage in a bidding war," said
Murphy, in a note to clients.
($1 = 0.9936 Canadian dollars)
