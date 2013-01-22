BRIEF-BP finds more gas in Trinidad, sanctions new field development
* BP discovers more gas in Trinidad and sanctions development of new field
Jan 22 Inmet Mining Corp asked its shareholders to reject Canadian base-metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd's C$5.1 billion hostile offer, terming the bid inadequate.
First Quantum is offering C$72 for each share of its smaller rival.
Inmet said it was evaluating a range of strategic alternatives and has approached a number of third parties who have expressed an interest in considering alternative transactions involving Inmet or its assets.
* BP discovers more gas in Trinidad and sanctions development of new field
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.