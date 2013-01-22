Jan 22 Inmet Mining Corp asked its shareholders to reject Canadian base-metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd's C$5.1 billion hostile offer, terming the bid inadequate.

First Quantum is offering C$72 for each share of its smaller rival.

Inmet said it was evaluating a range of strategic alternatives and has approached a number of third parties who have expressed an interest in considering alternative transactions involving Inmet or its assets.