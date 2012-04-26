* Q1 EPS C$1.39 v. C$0.97 a year earlier
* Revenue up 16 percent at C$294.9 million
* Metal prices down, copper sales volumes up
April 26 Canadian base metal miner Inmet Mining
Corp reported a 62 percent increase in quarterly profit
on Thursday as high copper production outweighed a drop in zinc
output.
Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended
March 31 was C$96.1 million ($97.7 million), or C$1.39 a share,
up from a year-earlier profit of C$59.4 million, or 97 Canadian
cents a share.
Revenue rose 16 percent to C$294.9 million on higher copper
sales volumes.
Inmet competitor Lundin Mining Corp reported a 18
percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weaker metals
prices and higher costs hurt results.
Inmet, which owns the Cobre Panama copper project in Central
America, is in talks with parties interested in buying a stake
in the project. Inmet plans to sell a 20 percent to 40 percent
stake to help it finance the development costs.
The miner currently owns an 80 percent stake in the project.
As part of a previous agreement, the company sold a 20 percent
stake to KPMC - a joint venture between LS-Nikko Copper Inc and
Korea Resources Corp - earlier this month.