TORONTO Jan 15 Inmet Mining Corp said
on Tuesday that it met its 2012 production guidance and sees
copper output in the same range through 2013, though the base
metal miner expects zinc output to fall by about 10 percent.
Inmet produced 111,700 tonnes of copper in 2012 and 66,300
tonnes of zinc. In 2013, copper output is expected to be in the
range of 108,300-116,300 tonnes, while zinc production is set to
fall to 56,200-62,400 tonnes on lower grades.
The Toronto-based company, which owns mines in Spain, Turkey
and Finland, expects cash costs per pound of copper to be in the
range of 91 cents to 97 cents.
Inmet is in the process of building the massive Cobre Panama
copper mine in Central America and is currently the target of a
hostile takeover effort by its larger rival, First Quantum
Minerals Ltd.
Inmet shares rose 0.7 percent to C$70.24 on Tuesday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.