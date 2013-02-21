TORONTO Feb 21 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp reported a 17 percent fall in fourth quarter profit on Thursday as foreign exchange losses offset stronger revenue.

The base metal miner said earnings attributable to shareholders dropped to $38.8 million, or 56 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with $46.5 million, of 67 cents, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $259.9 million on higher copper and zinc sales.