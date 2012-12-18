Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp closed a $500 million debt offer on Tuesday with the proceeds of the deal to be used to fund the construction of its massive Cobre Panama copper project in Central America.
The base metal miner said funds raised through the issue of senior unsecured notes will be used for the development and potential expansion of the Panama project. The notes have a 7.5 percent coupon rate and will mature in 2021.
Inmet, the subject of a hostile C$5.1 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover bid by First Quantum Minerals Ltd, holds an 80 percent stake in Cobre Panama, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.
The remaining 20 percent stake is owned by a South Korean consortium that includes Korea Resources Corp.
Cobre Panama is expected to cost some $6.2 billion to build. The company announced a $1 billion financing deal with Franco-Nevada Corp in August and closed a $1.5 billion debt deal in May. .
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.