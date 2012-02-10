Feb 9 Canadian base metal miner Inmet
Mining said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit fell
67 percent, on the back of lower copper and zinc prices.
Toronto-based Inmet said its net income in the quarter was
C$48 million, or 69 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-ago
profit of C$147 million, or C$2.57 a share.
Inmet, which owns the huge Cobre Panama project in Central
America, is also looking to sell a stake in the project, a move
that could help finance the development of the copper project,
which is expected to cost more than $5 billion.
Much of Inmet's future growth rests on the fate of the
project in Panama. Inmet currently owns a 80 percent of the
project, with Korea Panama Mining Corp (KPMC) - a joint venture
of LS-Nikko Copper and Korea Resources Corp - owning the
remainder of the project.
Cobre Panama is Inmet's largest asset. The project is
expected to produce 255,000 tonnes of copper a year over a
30-plus year mine life. It is also expected to produce sizable
volumes of gold, molybdenum and silver as byproducts.